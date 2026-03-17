Kuwait Interior Ministry arrests Hezbollah-affiliated terrorist cell planning to threaten national security

KUWAIT, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior announced today that the competent security authorities, following precise and intensive security monitoring and surveillance operations, succeeded in uncovering and arresting a terrorist group affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation “Hezbollah” that aimed to destabilise security in the State of Kuwait and recruit individuals to join the terrorist organisation.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry said that security investigations and inquiries revealed an organised sabotage plan carried out by members of this terrorist group.

The cell consisted of 14 Kuwaiti nationals and two Lebanese nationals and aimed to undermine Kuwait’s sovereignty, destabilise its stability, spread chaos, and disrupt public order, posing a direct threat to national security and endangering the safety of citizens, residents and the country’s capabilities.

The ministry explained that, after obtaining the necessary legal authorisation from the Public Prosecution, a number of items were found in the possession of the terrorist organisation. These included firearms and ammunition, a weapon used for assassinations, encrypted Morse communication devices, drones, flags and images belonging to terrorist organisations, maps, narcotic substances, sums of money, and weapons used for training.

It added that investigations are ongoing and that the necessary procedures are being taken against those involved before referring them to the competent Public Prosecution, while security authorities continue their efforts to pursue anyone proven to have links with such terrorist groups.

The Ministry of Interior stressed that the security and sovereignty of the State of Kuwait are a red line that cannot be violated, affirming that any attempt to cooperate with external terrorist entities, support or sympathise with them, or provide them with financial backing at the expense of the nation’s security will be met with strict and decisive measures. It added that there will be no tolerance for any party proven to be involved in such acts that undermine the country’s security and stability.