Manafie for Development & Investment allocates AED100 million in investments to support 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans'

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Manafie for Development and Investment has allocated AED 100 million in investments to support the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The allocation comes amid growing participation from individuals and institutions across the community in support of the campaign, which aims to establish a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to orphan care in the UAE, contributing to stronger social cohesion and reinforcing the deeply rooted values of generosity and giving within Emirati society.

The campaign seeks to establish an endowment whose assets will be invested under a sustainable model to generate long-term returns dedicated to supporting orphans across education, healthcare and dignified living, enhancing their quality of life and opening broader pathways for stability and empowerment.

The “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign continues to receive contributions from individuals and institutions through multiple accessible channels, as part of broader efforts to strengthen endowment culture and encourage community participation in sustainable humanitarian and development initiatives.