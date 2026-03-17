Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several officials, foreign ministers to discuss repercussions of unprovoked, terrorist Iranian missile attacks on UAE, brotherly nations

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a series of calls with officials and foreign ministers to discuss the repercussions of Iran’s unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks on the UAE and several countries in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held discussions with ⁠Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; ⁠Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro; H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; ⁠Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Jeenbek Moldokanovich Kulubayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan; ⁠Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan; ⁠and Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.

The calls addressed the serious repercussions of these developments for regional security and stability and their impact on the global economy and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the officials strongly condemned the unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations and pose a direct threat to the security and sovereignty of states, as well as regional stability.

They also affirmed the right of the targeted countries to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of their citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

During the phone calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the solidarity shown by brotherly and friendly countries toward the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

The calls also discussed the importance of strengthening international cooperation and joint efforts to preserve regional security and stability, and to fulfill the aspirations of the region’s peoples for inclusive development and sustainable economic prosperity.