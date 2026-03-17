GCC strongly condemns continued heinous Iranian attacks on UAE, other GCC states

RIYADH, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the continued heinous Iranian attacks on GCC member states. Yesterday, in the United Arab Emirates, these attacks resulted in the death of one person after a missile struck a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahia area of the capital, Abu Dhabi.

He affirmed that the continuation of these blatant Iranian attacks reflects a hostile approach toward GCC states and constitutes a flagrant violation of the principles of good neighbourliness as well as all international laws and norms.

He also expressed the GCC’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures the country takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability.