Bahrain condemns continued Iranian attacks on UAE

MANAMA, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued hostile Iranian attacks targeting civilian and vital facilities in the United Arab Emirates, which resulted in the death of a resident after a missile struck a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahia area of Abu Dhabi, in a blatant violation of the rules of international law, international humanitarian law, all international conventions, and the principles of good neighbourliness.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Bahrain also renewed its call for the immediate cessation of the unjustified and malicious Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, in implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution No. (2817) and in respect of international laws and norms, in a manner that contributes to safeguarding regional security and stability and the safety of its peoples.