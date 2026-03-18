Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert opens first-look teaser trailer of hotly anticipated Dune: Part Three

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Legendary Entertainment has unveiled the official teaser trailer of Dune: Part Three giving film fans their long-awaited first-look of the concluding installment of Director Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy which is set to star Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem.

The teaser opens with sweeping scenes of Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert — a location that doubles as the planet Arrakis and firmly cements the emirate’s extensive involvement in the award-winning franchise, underscoring previous confirmation that Abu Dhabi is a principal filming location for Dune: Part Three, which began production in July 2025. Last year’s shoot follows previous production in the Liwa Desert for Dune (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024). The striking opening sequence showcases the emirate’s natural terrain and towering sand dunes, which have become synonymous with the world of Dune.

Alongside the official teaser, character-focused posters for the sci-fi epic have also been unveiled on official social channels featuring some of the film’s confirmed cast.

Support for Dune: Part Three was provided by the Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, with Image Nation Abu Dhabi serving as a production partner and Epic Films as the local production service provider. The film also benefited from the emirate’s cashback rebate, which has attracted more than 180 major productions to Abu Dhabi.

Written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and will be distributed by Warner Bros. around the world in mid-December 2026.