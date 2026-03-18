Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre continues hosting 'Jusoor' Programme

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre continues, during the Holy Month of Ramadan, to host gatherings of the sixth edition of the “Jusoor” programme, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote the values of tolerance and foster closer ties among cultures. The programme forms part of the Centre’s initiatives aimed at enriching human dialogue and highlighting shared values among diverse communities, in light of the security, stability, and rich cultural diversity enjoyed by the UAE.

Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said: “The importance of this programme lies in its evolution from the concept of coexistence to a deeper level of positive engagement, achieved through direct interaction during a Ramadan day imbued with the spirituality of the Holy Month. It is grounded in universal human values and shared cultural concepts. Such direct engagement among representatives of various cultures and communities contributes to bringing perspectives closer together and exchanging ideas and views, while also showcasing the bright image of our tolerant Islamic culture and the values it embodies—compassion, solidarity, cohesion, and mutual respect. This cultural and humanitarian momentum is supported by the security, safety, and stability that the UAE enjoys, enabling it to build a cohesive society that embraces diversity and fosters an environment of dialogue and openness. Such initiatives serve as a window reflecting the strength of the UAE model, based on social cohesion and unity, and its ability to translate shared values into tangible practices that enhance mutual understanding among different peoples and cultures.”

As in previous editions, the programme’s gatherings this year carried a distinct Ramadan character, reflecting the spirit of the Holy Month and its values of tolerance and mutual respect. The programme witnessed the participation of 164 diplomatic representatives from several embassies accredited to the UAE, including the embassies of the United States of America, Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Slovenia, enriching the programme through diverse participation and cultural exchange.

In a reflection of expanding community engagement, several government entities also joined the programme. Employees from the Department of Economic Development and the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, along with faculty and students from New York University Abu Dhabi, as well as a number of the Centre’s staff, participated in volunteering activities, including the distribution of iftar meals and serving fasting individuals. This scene embodied the spirit of giving during the Holy Month and highlighted their humanitarian role and social responsibility.

During the programme, guests took part in a volunteering experience distributing iftar meals within the mosque’s premises, where they provided more than 600 iftar meals to fasting individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. Participants were also introduced to the message of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, inspired by the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in promoting human values and strengthening communication among peoples. They were given the opportunity to witness the firing of the Ramadan cannon up close—one of the most prominent traditional practices associated with the Holy Month—before gathering at the iftar table in an atmosphere of human fraternity that reflects the values of cohesion that distinguish Emirati society.

Since its launch, the “Jusoor” programme has included a total of 1,464 participants representing 31 embassies accredited to the UAE, in addition to various entities, institutions, and the Centre’s staff. The programme is part of the “Jusoor” initiative launched by the Centre in 2019, aimed at promoting cultural communication, fostering cross-cultural understanding, and reinforcing the UAE’s positive image locally and globally throughout the year. The initiative reflects the Centre’s civilizational role since its establishment in building bridges of communication, enhancing intercultural dialogue, and promoting human understanding among different cultures, as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomes millions of visitors annually from around the world.