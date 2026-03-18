Eid Al-Fitr prayers to be held in mosques only

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the measures adopted by the United Arab Emirates to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat has confirmed that Eid Al-Fitr prayers will not be held this year in open prayer grounds or outdoor spaces, and will instead be confined to mosques across the country.

This measure is being implemented in coordination with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah.

The Authority called on all worshippers to adhere to the guidelines and to arrive early to perform the Eid prayer in mosques to ensure their safety.