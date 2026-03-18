Abdullah bin Zayed strongly condemns continued Iranian terrorist attacks on UAE, extends sincere condolences to victims’ families

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the families of the victims of Iran’s unprovoked terrorist attacks targeting the UAE.

The victims, who lost their lives as a result of these blatant attacks, are Alaa Nader Awni from the State of Palestine; Murib Zaman Nizar, Muzaffar Ali Ghulam, and Ismail Salim Khan from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Ahmed Ali from the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; and Dibas Shrestha from the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal. H.H. also wished a swift and full recovery to all those injured.

H.H. further extended his condolences to the State of Palestine and its people, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and its people, and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal and its people, over the victims of these attacks. He underscored the UAE’s continued commitment to the safety and security of all citizens, residents, and visitors.

H.H. condemned in the strongest terms the continued Iranian missile and drone attacks, which have persisted for 18 consecutive days and involved more than 2,000 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones targeting critical civilian infrastructure, airports, residential areas, and civilian sites across the UAE. His Highness underscored that this dangerous escalation constitutes a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and poses a serious threat to regional and international security and stability.

H.H. added: “The UAE strongly condemns this ongoing escalation targeting civilians and critical facilities across the country. These unprovoked attacks, which have persisted for more than two weeks, have been met with strong international condemnation through United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, co-sponsored by 136 UN Member States. The resolution demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease these attacks against the Gulf states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and affirms that it is fully liable for all damages and losses incurred by the affected countries.”

H.H. stressed that the UAE reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and residents, in accordance with its inherent right of self-defense under international law.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed underscored that the UAE’s relevant authorities are fully prepared to address any threats, and that these attacks will not deter the UAE from safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and stability.

H.H. emphasised that the security situation across the country remains stable, and that readiness levels are at their highest, underpinned by rigorous professional standards and clear institutional frameworks, reinforcing a strong sense of safety and reassurance for all who live in the UAE.

H.H. also commended the support and solidarity expressed by more than 130 countries with the UAE, reflecting the confidence the international community places in the UAE and its well-established global standing, built over decades of responsible diplomacy, strong international partnerships, and a commitment to regional and global stability.