Al-Azhar condemns Iran’s 'unjustified attacks' on Gulf states, several Arab and Islamic states

CAIRO, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Al-Azhar al-Sharif strongly condemns Iran's continued unjustified attacks on its Gulf neighbours—namely the UAE, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Sultanate of Oman — as well as several other Arab and neighboring countries, including Jordan, Iraq, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan.

As a Muslim neighbour, Al-Azhar called upon Iran to take an immediate decision, dictated by Islam and its Sharia, to cease its hostilities on these brotherly Arab and Muslim countries unconditionally.

Al-Azhar emphasised the need to respect their sovereignty and not infringing upon it in any way, shape, or form to protect the lives of innocent civilians who have no part in these conflicts and no stake in them whatsoever.

Al-Azhar affirmed that targeting residential areas, airports, hospitals, and energy facilities in countries that were never part of any conflict constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

Such actions represent a blatant transgression of Islam's obligation to protect lives and property and to preserve human dignity.

Al-Azhar also welcomed the sincere efforts of the wise Egyptian leadership to halt all military operations across the region. It called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in stopping the war, prioritizing wisdom and dialogue, and preventing the conflict from escalating, to preserve the region's security and stability and protect innocent lives.

Al-Azhar expressed its deepest condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs and victims in the brotherly countries, praying to God Almighty to grant them His abundant mercy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.