UAE leaders condole with President of Georgia over passing of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia, over the passing of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia.