In phone call with King of Bahrain, US President emphasises his country’s full support towards GCC states, condemns Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain received a phone call from Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.

HM the King and the US President discussed the longstanding ties and cooperation between the two countries in light of the current developments in the region. They also reviewed a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), President Trump emphasised his country’s full support towards the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Gulf Cooperation Council states, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding their security and stability.

He also reiterated his condemnation of the hostile Iranian attacks targeting the Gulf states.

His Majesty expressed appreciation for the support of the US President toward the security and stability of the Kingdom and the Gulf region.

His Majesty commended the strong relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to further advancing cooperation across various sectors and serve their mutual interests.