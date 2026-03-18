Washington targets Iran's fortified missile sites near Hormuz

WASHINGTON, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late on Tuesday carrying out strikes at fortified missile sites on the Iranian coast near the Strait of Hormuz.

"Hours ago, US forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The step came at a time in which Washington is seeking to weaken Iran's missile capabilities in particular and military in general.