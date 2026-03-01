Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak offer condolences on death of Alaa Nader Mushtaha

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has offered condolences on the passing of Palestinian national Alaa Nader Awni Mushtaha, who passed away following blatant Iranian aggressions on the UAE.

H.H. was accompanied by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

H.H. attended the mourning majlis at Majlis Al Hawashim in Abu Dhabi and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.