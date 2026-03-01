Superstars Forever Young, Calandagan, Rebel’s Romance among Dubai World Cup likely fields

DUBAI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Multiple Group 1 winners Forever Young and Calandagan are among the likely runners for the 30th Dubai World Cup meeting, at Meydan Racecourse, on Saturday 28 March.

A field of nine has been announced for the $12million G1 Dubai World Cup (sponsored by Emirates Airline), including 2025 winner Hit Show, aiming to become just the second horse to win the race twice, and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Forever Young. G2 winner Magnitude has also arrived from the US, while the UAE challenge is headed by G1 winners Walk Of Stars and Imperial Emperor.

Calandagan, who’s brilliant 2025 culminated in victory in the G1 Japan Cup, heads a possible seven runners in the G1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic. His opposition includes nine-time G1 winner Rebel’s Romance, as well as G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf hero Ethical Diamond.

The G1 Dubai Turf (sponsored by DP World) has also attracted a strong field, including multiple G1 winner Ombudsman, G1 Queen Anne Stakes winner Docklands and Facteur Cheval, successful in this race in 2024.

The two sprints on the card also have international casts, with G1 Breeders’ Cup Sprint winner Bentornato facing 2024 winner Tuz in the G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen [sponsored by Nakheel] and top-level scorers Lazzat and Khaadem in the G1 Al Quoz Sprint (sponsored by Azizi Developments).

“We are delighted to see horses from so many different countries here for this landmark 30th Dubai World Cup meeting,” said Erwan Charpy, Head of Department, Racing Operations & International Relations, for Dubai Racing Club.

“To have so many defending and former champions, including Hit Show. Rebel’s Romance, Tuz, Forever Young and Dark Saffron back here is also very pleasing. We thank everyone for their support and wish them the best of luck on the big day.”

The Dubai World Cup card comprises nine races and gets underway at 3:45pm UAE.