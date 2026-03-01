Qatar successfully intercepts 2 ballistic missiles from Iran

DOHA, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) – The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that the State of Qatar was targeted on Wednesday by 2 ballistic missiles launched from Iran.

In a statement, the Ministry added that Qatar Armed Forces successfully intercepted 2 ballistic missiles, which were aimed at Ras Laffan Industrial City.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ministry announced earlier today that the country came under attack by five ballistic missiles from Iran.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the Qatar Armed Forces had successfully intercepted four of the missiles, while one missile struck Ras Laffan Industrial City, causing a fire. The Civil Defense is handling the blaze.