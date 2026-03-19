Saudi Arabia: Four residents injured by debris following Iranian missile interception

RIYADH, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defence stated that on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, teams responded to falling debris resulting from the interception of a ballistic missile on a residential site in Riyadh, resulting in injuries to four Asian residents and limited material damage.

In a statement carried out by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the directorate emphasised that attempts to target civilian objects constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, adding that standard protocols for such incidents were immediately implemented.