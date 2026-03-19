Khalid bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Alaa Nader Mushtaha

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, has offered condolences on the passing of Palestinian national Alaa Nader Awni Mushtaha, who passed away following blatant Iranian aggressions on the UAE.

H.H. attended the mourning majlis at Majlis Al Hawashim in Abu Dhabi and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

Alaa Nader Awni Mushtaha was a rehabilitation specialist at the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and worked with People of Determination to help them develop skills, independence, and their own quality of life.