Kuwait thwarts terrorist plot targeting State's vital facilities

KUWAIT, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The State Security Service successfully foiled a terrorist plot targeting vital instillations in the country, the Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday.

"In another pre-emptive strike, the State Security Service has dismantled sleeper cells seeking to undermine the country's security," the Ministry Spokesman Brigadier Nasser Abusulaib said in a televised statement.

He unveiled that "following intensive surveillance and security investigations, 10 citizens who are members of a terrorist group affiliated with the banned Hezbollah terrorist organisation were apprehended.''

He pointed out that these individuals had been planning and coordinating with foreign entities to provide them with the coordinates of the targeted sites, thus posing a direct threat to national security.

"Investigations revealed that the cell members received training abroad in Hezbollah terrorist organisation's camps on using weapons and drone operation, in preparation for carrying out these sabotage operations," he said as quoted by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

He noted that the cell's plot aimed at undermining the state's sovereignty and stability and spreading fear and terror within society. "The accused have given detailed confessions regarding these activities," he affirmed.

He vowed the security agencies would deal with the utmost firmness with anyone who try to harm the country's security or cooperate with such terrorist groups.

Brigadier Abusulaib emphasised that the Ministry of Interior would not hesitate to deliver painful blows to anyone who pose a threat to the country's security.

He assured that the security and sovereignty of the State of Kuwait are well-protected and that the security services are continuing to track down and uncover all those involved in these terrorist plots.

He also vowed those involved would face the maximum penalties.