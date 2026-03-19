UAE condemns Iranian terrorist attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has expressed the United Arab Emirates’ strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian terrorist attack targeting Ras Laffan Industrial City in the State of Qatar, which resulted in significant damage.

He stressed that such attacks constitute a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its unwavering support for all measures taken by Qatar to safeguard its security, protect its citizens and residents, and preserve its stability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan further underscored that this attack on industrial infrastructure represents a direct threat to global energy security, as well as to the security and stability of the region and its peoples, and carries serious environmental and humanitarian repercussions.