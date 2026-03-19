GCC Secretary-General condemns blatant Iranian targeting of Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City

RIYADH, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed the Council’s strongest condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Iranian targeting of Ras Laffan Industrial City in the State of Qatar.

He stressed that this grave aggression represents a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and constitutes an unacceptable escalation reflecting a hostile Iranian approach that threatens the security and stability of the region and undermines regional peace.

Albudaiwi underscored that targeting oil facilities and infrastructure is an unacceptable and condemned behaviour by all standards, aimed at destabilising the security of GCC states and undermining the stability of global energy markets. He pointed out that such actions pose a direct threat to regional and global energy supply security.

Albudaiwi called upon the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to halt these repeated Iranian attacks and put an immediate end to irresponsible actions that compromise regional and international peace and security.

Furthermore, Albudaiwi reiterated the GCC’s full and unwavering solidarity with the State of Qatar, standing as a united front in all measures it takes to protect its security, safeguard its sovereignty, and maintain the safety of its vital facilities.