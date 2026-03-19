Bayern, Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico reach Champions League quarter-finals

CAPITALS, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The second-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concluded tonight with four high-scoring fixtures, as Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid secured qualification for the quarter-finals.

Germany’s Bayern Munich continued their strong performance against Italy’s Atalanta, winning 4-1 at the Allianz Arena after a 6-1 first-leg victory, advancing with a 10-2 aggregate score.

Spain’s Barcelona also progressed after defeating England’s Newcastle United 7-2 at Camp Nou, advancing 8-3 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Liverpool advanced to the same stage after a 4-0 victory over Galatasaray at Anfield, overturning a first-leg deficit to qualify 4-1 on aggregate.

Despite a 3-2 second-leg defeat to England’s Tottenham at their home ground, Spain’s Atletico Madrid advanced to the quarter-finals, benefiting from a 5-2 first-leg win to secure a 7-5 aggregate victory.