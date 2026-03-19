UAE President sends a letter to Chinese President, delivered by his Special Envoy

BEIJING, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a letter to His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, concerning bilateral relations and ways to enhance them within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The letter was delivered by H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Presidential Special Envoy to China, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, during his visit to the Chinese capital, Beijing.

During the visit, H.E. Al Mubarak met with H.E. Ding Xuexiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Vice Premier of the State Council, and Co-Chair of the UAE-China High-Level Joint Investment Cooperation Committee from the Chinese side, as well as Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

During the meetings, both sides reviewed the friendship ties and the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China, and discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation, particularly in the fields of politics, economy, energy, education and culture.

The two sides also addressed regional developments in light of the ongoing military escalation in the region and its implications for security and stability, underscoring the importance of de-escalation, prioritising dialogue and diplomatic solutions in addressing regional issues.