Ministry of Economy and Tourism denies claims of capital movement restrictions in UAE

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism denied the accuracy of information circulating on some social platforms claiming that the United Arab Emirates is imposing restrictions on the movement of capital or preventing foreign investors from transferring or managing their funds in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

The Ministry underscored the UAE’s firm commitment to policies of economic openness and the free movement of capital, in line with international best practices, in a manner that reinforces a stable and attractive investment environment.

The Ministry urged the public and media to rely on official sources for accurate information.