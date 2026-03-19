UAE condemns terrorist attack in Maiduguri, Nigeria

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack targeting the city of Maiduguri in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong denunciation of these criminal acts, reiterating its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Nigeria, over this heinous attack, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.