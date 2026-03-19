UAE condemns Iran's terrorist attack on Habshan Gas Facility, Bab Field

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Iranian terrorist attack targeting the Habshan gas facility and the Bab field, which was successfully intercepted by the country's air defenses with no injuries reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that these attacks constitute a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law. The UAE reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and national security, and to safeguard its national interests.

The Ministry further emphasised that this terrorist attack targeting critical infrastructure and oil facilities represents a direct threat to regional security and stability, as well as to global energy security.