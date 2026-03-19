Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with Foreign Ministers, Officials to discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held calls with a number of foreign ministers and officials to discuss the latest regional developments in light of Iran’s continued unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India; Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco; and Pekka Haavisto, Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for Sudan.

The calls addressed the impact of these developments on regional security and stability, as well as their negative repercussions on the global economy and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ministers and officials strongly condemned these unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks, affirming that they constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and a direct threat to the security and sovereignty of states and to regional stability.

They also stressed the right of the targeted countries to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of their citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

During the calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the solidarity shown by brotherly and friendly countries with the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

His Highness and the ministers and officials also discussed ways to enhance international cooperation and intensify joint efforts to maintain regional and international security and stability.

On another note, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during a telephone call with Nasser Bourita, extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of the Moroccan national football team’s victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.