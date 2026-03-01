"Iranian aggressions will not undermine our resolve; UAE has been working diligently and very hard for diplomacy": Sultan Al Jaber

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, stated that Iran’s blatant aggressions will not undermine UAE's resolve, stressing that the country is not a party to the ongoing war in the region.

He added the that the UAE is a sovereign state that formulates its policies based on its national priorities and its approach of supporting political solutions, noting that the nation "has been working diligently and very hard for diplomacy" that would spare the region conflicts and wars.

In remarks to ''Wall Street Journal'', Dr Al Jaber said that by disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, Iran is waging a global economic war, not merely a regional issue, warning this would drive up inflation, slow economic growth and raise the cost of living for families.

He added, “Our operations have been impacted and we will continue to do everything possible to mitigate the situation as we assess, location by location, product by product and shipment by shipment. We will continue to act as a responsible, reliable energy supplier to the world.”

Al Jaber affirmed that once the agression concludes, “we will be in a position to quickly turn around and ramp up our production to go back and reach our capacities," stressing that the Iranian aggression will not undermine the UAE’s resolve.