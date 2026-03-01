Ruler of Ajman sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

AJMAN, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent Eid Al-Fitr congratulatory messages to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

H.H. Ruler of Ajman also sent similar cables of congratulations on the occasion to Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, as well as to the Kings, Presidents and Emirs of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing them continued health and well-being, further progress and prosperity for their peoples, and glory and honour for the Arab and Islamic nations.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman also extended Eid congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his VPs, and Rulers of the Emirates, along with their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers as well as leaders of the GCC states and other Arab and Islamic countries.