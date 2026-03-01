NCEMA monitors upcoming weather conditions; takes proactive measures to address potential impacts

ABU DHABI, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and a number of partners, held a meeting of the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Conditions to monitor and analyse developments related to the expected weather conditions during the coming week.

During the meeting, the latest data and analyses issued by the NCM were reviewed, indicating that the country is expected to be affected by unstable weather conditions next week across most regions.

Rainfall of varying intensity is forecast, which may be accompanied by hail, in addition to active winds causing dust and sand, which may at times reduce horizontal visibility. Sea conditions are also expected to be rough at times, with light to moderate waves overall.

As part of proactive preparations, the team discussed ways to enhance national readiness and preparedness to address any potential developments in the weather conditions, through close monitoring of their path and direction, ensuring the readiness of business continuity plans, and disseminating preventive guidelines and advisories to the public via official channels in the country.

These efforts come within the framework of coordination and joint cooperation among the relevant entities, in a bid to ensure community safety, protect lives, property and infrastructure, and strengthen the country’s readiness and response to various weather fluctuations.