Bahrain intercepts, destroys 139 missiles, 238 drones since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that its air defence systems, since the onset of the hostile Iranian aggression, have intercepted and destroyed 139 ballistic missiles and 238 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.