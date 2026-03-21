Jordan strongly condemns terrorist plot targeting United Arab Emirates

AMMAN, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Friday strongly condemned the "terrorist plot" targeting the United Arab Emirates by attempting to infiltrate its economy and destabilise its financial system.

In a statement carried by Jordan News Agency (Petra), the ministry denounced the attempt as a rejected act aimed at threatening the UAE’s security and stability.

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan’s firm rejection and condemnation of the attempt, expressing its full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates.

It stressed Jordan’s unwavering support for all measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

It also stressed the Kingdom’s rejection of all forms of terrorism that seek to undermine security and stability across the region.