Egypt affirms full support for UAE, Kuwait, Gulf states security measures

CAIRO, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt strongly condemned terrorist and sabotage plots targeting the security and stability of Gulf states, most recently the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait, which national security authorities in both countries successfully thwarted and dismantled the networks behind.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its full solidarity with the UAE, Kuwait and all Gulf states, and its support for them in confronting any attempts to undermine their sovereignty, threaten their security stability, or intimidate their citizens and residents.

The statement expressed Egypt’s full support for all steps, procedures and security and legal measures taken by the competent authorities in the UAE, Kuwait and the rest of the Gulf states to protect their security and peoples, safeguard their resources and maintain internal stability.

It also reiterated Egypt’s firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, as well as any attempts to destabilise countries in the region.