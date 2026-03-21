Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

SHARJAH, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, continued on Saturday to receive well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The reception, held at Al Badi’ Palace, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Ruler of Sharjah accepted congratulations on this blessed religious occasion from sheikhs, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs; senior officials, citizens, members of tribes, and dignitaries.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings to the Ruler of Sharjah on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, praying to Almighty God to return this occasion to H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan with abundant health and continued wellbeing, and upon the United Arab Emirates with security, prosperity, and further progress and development, and upon the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, blessings, and prosperity.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Advisor in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department; a number of sheikhs; Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of State Federal National Council Affairs; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Shaikh, Head of the Emiri Diwan; and senior officials.