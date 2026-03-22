Strong turnout at Fujairah beaches, tourist facilities during Eid Al-Fitr

FUJAIRAH, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah experienced a surge in tourism and social activity during the first two days of Eid Al-Fitr, with public beaches, shopping centres, and leisure facilities attracting high volumes of citizens, residents, and tourists.

The emirate’s unique blend of mountain landscapes and coastal heritage provided a popular backdrop for families seeking a festive atmosphere.

The Fujairah Corniche and various waterfront areas saw strong attendance from early morning, with seaside promenades and restaurants serving as focal points for recreation.

'Umbrella Street' also emerged as a significant draw, particularly for photography enthusiasts and young people.

Nasser Al Yamahi, Executive Director of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, noted that heritage events such as the "Ahl Al Fareej" programme at Fujairah Fort and theatrical performances by the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy were well-attended, reflecting the emirate’s vibrant cultural scene.

Saeed Abdullah Al Samahi, Director of the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department, confirmed that hotels and beach resorts reported occupancy rates approaching full capacity. He highlighted that the influx of visitors reinforces Fujairah’s status as a premier domestic and international destination, supported by modern infrastructure and diverse natural scenery.

Tourism momentum extended beyond the capital to Dibba Fujairah, Al Badiyah, Masafi, and Qidfa Beach. These areas offered a variety of amenities, including international dining, shaded walkways, and dedicated children’s play areas. Assisted by moderate weather, public parks and outdoor cafés remained busy throughout the holiday.

Visitors cited the emirate’s combination of hospitality and nature as the primary reason for choosing Fujairah, further establishing its position as a leading family destination on the UAE’s east coast.