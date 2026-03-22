Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in Ras Al Khaimah marked by joy, tranquility

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah experienced a distinctive festive atmosphere during Eid Al-Fitr, characterised by a strong sense of community and stability.

Following Eid prayers at mosques across the emirate, families and friends gathered to exchange greetings in an environment defined by security and social cohesion.Tourist destinations attracted a significant influx of visitors from across the UAE.

Jebel Jais remained one of the most popular attractions, while the Qawasim Corniche and Saqr Park saw high attendance from families taking advantage of the holiday's pleasant outdoor conditions.

Al Marjan Island also recorded increased demand, with many visitors opting for beachfront stays at its various hotels and resorts.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) observed the festive scenes and spoke to a number of citizens and residents, who expressed their happiness at celebrating Eid in Ras Al Khaimah, noting that the emirate is distinguished by its sense of safety and serenity.

Hassan Al Shmeili highlighted the traditional shift from morning prayers and family visits to afternoon leisure at shopping centres. Salim Mustafa added that public green spaces provided an ideal setting for children and group gatherings during the celebrations.

To mark the occasion, the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department decorated main streets, public squares, and bridges.

The annual tradition serves to reflect the values of the festive period, further enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the emirate for both residents and tourists throughout the Eid break.