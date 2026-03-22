Abu Dhabi museums welcome Eid visitors with cultural programmes, interactive experiences

ABU DHABI, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi’s cultural landmarks are drawing diverse crowds during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, offering a sophisticated blend of heritage, art, and immersive entertainment.

The Saadiyat Cultural District leads the festivities with a curated schedule of interactive experiences designed for all age groups.

Zayed National Museum hosted its "Eid Joy" event as part of the "Year of the Family 2026" community initiative.

The programme features traditional Al Ayyala, Al Harbiya, and Al Habbaan performances alongside falconry, weaving, and perfume-making demonstrations. The museum also launched inclusive initiatives, including "Limitless Perspectives" and "Sensory Journeys," specifically designed to ensure accessibility for people of determination.

Louvre Abu Dhabi provides a comprehensive holiday experience through international exhibitions, guided tours, and family workshops inspired by its global collection. Simultaneously, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi offers multi-sensory installations, such as "Massless Suns and Dark Suns" and "Giant Spheres in the Root Garden," where light and sound converge to create innovative art environments.

The Natural History Museum is also recording high attendance for its interactive displays on biodiversity and Earth’s history.

These cultural venues collectively reinforced the emirate's status as a global hub for both heritage and contemporary art, with families taking advantage of live performances and bilingual creative activities throughout the holiday.