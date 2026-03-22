Al Dhafra parks attract large crowds with festive family entertainment

AL DHAFRA, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Parks across the Al Dhafra region in Abu Dhabi are drawaing significant numbers of families and visitors during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, offering a diverse programme of entertainment and community activities.

Organised by the municipal team at Al Dhafra Region Municipality, the initiatives are designed to foster social connection and enhance community wellbeing during the festive period.

The schedule features cultural competitions with prizes, alongside theatrical performances, creative workshops, and appearances by popular cartoon characters. Traditional folkloric and Al Harbiya displays provide a heritage focus, while dedicated platforms support local productive family projects.

To enhance the celebratory atmosphere, cities across the region are adorned with creative lighting installations and decorative designs.

With a blend of children's play areas, sea-facing walkways, and interactive entertainment, the region's public parks have established themselves as a premier destination for those celebrating Eid in a vibrant, family-friendly environment.