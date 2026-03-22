Qatar launches search operation after helicopter crash at sea

DOHA, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatar has launched a search and rescue operation after a helicopter crashed into its territorial waters following a technical malfunction.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Qatari Ministry of Defence said the aircraft experienced a mechanical fault while carrying out a routine mission, resulting in the crash at sea.

Specialised teams in Qatar are currently conducting search and rescue operations within the country’s territorial waters, according to a statement from the Qatari Ministry of Interior, according to the Qatar News Agency.

Coordination between high-readiness units remains ongoing as they navigate the designated search areas to ensure a comprehensive response.