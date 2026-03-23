Muslim Council of Elders offers condolences to Qatar, Türkiye over martyrdom of seven people following helicopter crash

ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has extended its sincere condolences to the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye following the martyrdom of seven people as a result of a helicopter crash in the territorial waters of the State of Qatar, following a technical malfunction while carrying out a routine mission.

The Council in a statement Sunday expressed its solidarity with Qatar, Türkiye, and the families and relatives of the martyrs—members of the Qatari Armed Forces and the joint Qatari‑Turkish forces—during this painful tragedy.