Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival to begin tomorrow with ladies’ race

DUBAI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Endurance City in Saih Al Salam will host the 18th edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival starting March 23 opening with the ladies’ race.

Organised by Dubai Equestrian Club in cooperation with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, the festival is one of the most prominent events in the endurance season calendar and features four races for different categories.

The main 120km open race for the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup will take place on Friday, 27 March, concluding the festival under the patronage of Emaar.

Other races include the 120km ladies’ race on the opening day, followed by the 120km private stables race on Tuesday, and the 120km Al Yamamah mares race on Wednesday.

The organising committee has allocated prize money exceeding AED5 million, distributed up to 17th place in the ladies’ and Al Yamamah races, and up to 30th place in the private stables and main cup races.

Last year’s edition saw rider Majid Jamal Al Muhairi claim the title for F3 Stables aboard Evita Larzac, completing the race in 4:10:51 hours at an average speed of 28.7 km/h.