Al Ain sees strong turnout at parks, natural destinations during Eid

AL AIN, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain is witnessing a significant influx of visitors to public parks, recreational facilities and natural destinations during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, supported by mild weather and a variety of accompanying activities, reinforcing the city’s status as a leading family destination.

Mubazzarah Al Khadra Park is among the leading attractions during Eid, offering a calm and scenic environment where visitors can enjoy natural landscapes and a wide range of recreational facilities.

The park provides an ideal setting for picnics, walking and outdoor sports, with amenities including barbecue areas and children’s play zones. Its key features include chalets overlooking Jebel Hafeet, a salt cave offering therapeutic experiences, boating activities on the lake, and the Jebel Mubazzarah mountain slide, which provides panoramic views of the area.

Meanwhile, the “Ghaitah Al Ain 2026” festival, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism, continues until 27 March at ADNEC Al Ain, welcoming visitors daily from 4 p.m. to midnight.

The festival features a diverse programme of live entertainment, interactive experiences for children, shopping and dining areas, and showcases of heritage products and handicrafts, supporting local businesses and promoting Emirati cultural heritage in a modern setting.

It also includes dedicated entertainment zones, a main stage for live performances and educational workshops for children, offering a comprehensive experience for families during Eid.

Cultural sites such as Al Jahili Fort, Al Muwaiji Palace and Al Ain Oasis are also seeing notable visitor turnout, with programmes and educational experiences aligned with the festive atmosphere.