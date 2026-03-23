Third term begins with remote learning supporting education quality, student wellbeing

ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Schools across the UAE began the third academic term today, adopting remote learning to provide a safe and supportive environment that promotes student wellbeing and engagement.

The Ministry of Education issued a remote learning guide for the third term to school administrations, outlining key objectives, principles and regulatory frameworks to ensure continuity of learning for all students. It also includes flexible, well-structured schedules with suitable educational activities, alongside strengthened communication and coordination with parents.

During the remote learning period, the ministry specified the number of weekly lessons for each educational stage. Kindergarten students will have 15 lessons per week, with three lessons daily from Monday to Friday, each lasting 30 minutes.

During the remote learning period, the ministry outlined the number of weekly lessons for each stage. Kindergarten students will attend 15 lessons per week, with three sessions daily from Monday to Friday, each lasting 30 minutes.

For Cycle 1 (Grades 1 and 2), students will attend 23 lessons per week, with five lessons daily from Monday to Thursday and three on Friday, each lasting 35 minutes.

Students in Grades 3 and 4 will also have 23 lessons per week, following the same daily structure, with each lesson lasting 40 minutes.

Cycle 2 students will have 27 lessons per week, with six lessons daily from Monday to Thursday and three on Friday, each lasting 40 minutes. Cycle 3 students will have 28 lessons per week, with six lessons daily from Monday to Thursday and four on Friday, each lasting 40 minutes.

Schools activated the system immediately upon receiving instructions, having previously informed students and parents of the start dates and shared approved timetables, ensuring a smooth and organised transition to remote learning.

The model adopts an integrated approach combining live virtual classes via digital platforms, independent learning tasks and offline activities. It also includes recorded educational materials that allow students to revisit lessons at any time, supporting a balanced learning experience while reducing prolonged screen exposure.

In support of students of determination, schools remain committed to maintaining access to appropriate educational support during remote learning, aligned with inclusive education principles and individual requirements.

Schools are also monitoring students’ quality of life and wellbeing, supporting their physical and mental health while encouraging engagement in the learning process.