FAHR launches AI-enhanced 'Future Talents' platform

DUBAI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has launched the AI-enhanced “Future Talents” platform to support the development of young national talent in the federal government and strengthen future workforce readiness.

The platform, part of the Talents Project, provides an integrated digital system to manage talent across its full lifecycle, from identification and assessment to development and retention. It links candidate profiles with the “Bayanati” Human Resources Management system and the “Jahiz” platform, while offering data dashboards and performance indicators to support decision-making.

By managing talent candidates in an automated and integrated manner across all framework stages, the platforms unify methodologies for identifying, developing, and empowering young talent at the federal level. It also reinforces the integration of national efforts to nurture competencies and establish an innovative, sustainable government model for talent management based on readiness and long-term impact.

Faisal bin Butti Al Mheiri, FAHR Director-General, said that the platform will mark a qualitative leap in unifying the methodology for discovering, developing, and empowering future talents through an intelligent digital model that supports data-driven decision-making and enhances the readiness of future leaders. This will foster a more efficient, agile, and sustainable government work environment that places people at the heart of transformation.

Khaled Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, highlighted the importance of “The General Framework for Managing Future Talents", which represents a pivotal step towards building a government ecosystem more capable of identifying, attracting, developing, and investing in young national competencies, based on a firm belief that youth are the cornerstone of the future of governments.

The framework establishes an integrated pathway aligned with the aspirations of young people, granting them genuine opportunities for growth, impact, and active participation in decision-making.

“This framework contributes to creating an attractive and motivating work environment that balances ambition and readiness, transforming young potential into sustainable added value. It strengthens the preparation of future leaders capable of innovation, adapting to transformations, and participating in the design and implementation of federal government priorities, in alignment with the UAE strategy to invest in human capital," he stated.

The “Future Talent Platform” forms part of broader initiatives supporting the implementation of the General Framework for Managing Future Talents across the federal government. It aims to establish an attractive and empowering work environment for youth while engaging talents in shaping the human capital management system and the future of government work.

The platform targets human resources departments across federal entities, enabling them to attract and manage the selection processes of young talent candidates in a unified manner.

FAHR called on all ministries and federal entities to identify their future talents through the platform - specifically employees aged 35 and below - and to develop structured plans for their empowerment, development, and retention. A unified federal database of future talents will also be established to support long-term workforce planning.