Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with foreign ministers to discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held calls with a number of foreign ministers to discuss the latest regional developments amid Iran’s continued unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held discussions with José Manuel Albares, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain; Lê Hoài Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; Mohamed Salem Merzoug, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad; Tom Berendsen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The calls addressed the grave consequences of Iran’s unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks, which risk undermining regional and international security and threatening global economic stability and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with the ministers, strongly condemned Iran’s unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks, affirming the full and legitimate right of all targeted countries to respond to this aggression in order to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and ensure the safety of their citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation to the ministers for their countries’ full solidarity with the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe and secure.

During the calls, the ministers underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving crises and outstanding issues, and maintaining regional and international security.