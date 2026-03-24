Colombian military plane crashes near Ecuador border, 48 survive

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- A Colombian military transport aircraft of the type C-130 Hercules crashed today shortly after taking off from Puerto Leguízamo near the southern border with Ecuador, carrying 125 soldiers and crew members on board.

Colombian officials stated that 48 survivors have been found, expressing fears that at least 80 people may have been killed.

Meanwhile, Pedro Arnulfo Sánchez, Minister of Defence of Colombia, said on the X that military units are present at the scene of the incident, noting that the number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been confirmed.