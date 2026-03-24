Jordan, Qatar foreign ministers discuss ending regional escalation

AMMAN, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, held a telephone conversation Monday with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

According to Jordan News Agency (Petra), the two sides discussed ways to end the regional escalation, restore security and stability and advance dialogue and diplomacy. They affirmed their shared solidarity against Iranian attacks targeting both countries.