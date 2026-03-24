BEIJING, 23th March, 2026 (WAM) - Over the past three years, China has seen a significant rise in the industrialisation of invention patents from its universities and research institutions, according to an official from the nation's top intellectual property regulator.

Hu Wenhui, Deputy Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, announced at a news conference on Monday that from 2023 to 2025, about 80,000 patents were successfully brought to market as part of a patent commercialisation initiative.

According to chian daily report, by the end of 2025, the industrialisation rates for invention patents from universities and research institutions reached 10.1% and 17.2%, respectively.

"These figures represent a substantial improvement from before the campaign," Hu noted.

He also highlighted that the commercialisation push has spurred industrial innovation, with many tech-focused small and medium-sized enterprises benefiting from holding high-quality patents.