Kuwait: Seven overhead power lines out of service due to falling debris

KUWAIT, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy announced late Monday that seven overhead power lines in several areas of the country were taken out of service due to damage sustained from falling debris following air defence interceptions.

The ministry's official spokesperson, Eng. Fatima Jawhar Hayat, stated in a press release, carried by KUNA, that the incident resulted in partial power outages in certain areas, noting that technical units are working to restore services expeditiously.