Fujairah to host Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Round 2 on Friday

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah is set to host the second round of the third edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) from 27th to 29th March at Zayed Sports Complex.

The event will bring together athletes from leading clubs and academies across the UAE, competing across multiple age groups and further strengthening the championship’s position as a key fixture on the local jiu-jitsu calendar.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation confirmed that competition will begin on Friday with the Under-18, Adults and Masters divisions for men and women. Action continues Saturday with the Under-14 and Under-16 categories before concluding on Sunday with the Under-12 and Kids divisions.

Since its launch, the championship has played a central role in identifying new talent and supporting athlete development. Regular competition helps athletes improve their performance and gain the experience needed to represent the national team at international events.

Hosting the championship in Fujairah reflects the federation’s commitment to organising events across the UAE, supporting grassroots participation and strengthening the sport’s connection with local communities. It also gives fans across different emirates the chance to follow the action up close, in line with the long-term vision to position jiu-jitsu as a leading community sport in the country.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said that the championship plays an important role in developing the sport across the UAE. It helps promote a strong sporting culture and increases the presence of jiu-jitsu in the community.

“The championship continues to grow as one of the key events on the local jiu-jitsu calendar. It provides a strong competitive environment that encourages more participation and brings families closer to the sport, in line with the Year of the Family. The federation remains committed to organising events to the highest standards, reflecting the UAE’s leadership in hosting major sporting events,” he said.

He also highlighted that the championship supports the long-term growth of the sport by attracting new talent and providing a clear pathway for athletes to develop in a high-level environment.

Wissam Motea Al Ahmad, Under-18 coach at Baniyas Club, said, “The championship is a strong test for athletes due to the high level of competition between clubs. We are approaching this round with a strong focus on performance and building on what we achieved in the previous round and past editions. Our goal is to stay among the top clubs and manage matches well to continue progressing to the final stages.”

The championship is part of a series of eight rounds held across the UAE during the season, including five rounds in the Gi category and three in the No-Gi category.